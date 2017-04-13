Newton Arbor Day Celebration Planned at City Hall on April 22nd.
Community in Hickory, NC - 4/13/17
Newton will celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of a Carolina Silverbell tree at Newton City Hall. The Arbor Day Celebration begins at 10 am Saturday, April 22nd. Free refreshments and seedlings will be available for attendees. Newton City Hall is located at 401 North Main Avenue. The Newton Tree Board, which organizes the annual celebration, selected a Carolina Silverbell for planting because it is a native species. Clusters of white bell shape flowers adorn Carolina Silverbells from late April to early May. Newton was recognizes by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA during each of the past 6 years. For more information call, the Newton Recreation Department.