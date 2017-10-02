Mommy & Me Shopping Spree
Community in Hickory, NC - 2/10/17
May 13th, 11am-5pm. Free for the public to enter.
60+ vendors who are here to serve mothers, children and families. Local child/mother/family boutiques, businesses who have classes to offer, retail, name brand clothing lines, children accessories, baby accessories, pampering products for mom that are child friendly and so much more!
Free balloon art will be available to all children. Discounted face painting, henna and glitter tattoos will also be available. Provided by Gloria's Party Helpers. VENDORS STILL BEING ACCEPTED
Please contact with your business name and email for more information.
