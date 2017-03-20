Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4560693
MARKETPLACE Community Events
View Similar Ads

Fit for Life.

Community in Asheville, NC  -  3/20/17
You are invited to Fit for Life: A fast paced interactive seminar with a fresh look at healthy values. It is a four night series featuring talks on current health issues, healthy food demos, tasting, and scientific data to encourage a fit lifestyle.
Dates: April 10, 17, 24, and May 1.
Time: 7:00-8:30 pm.
Place: Asheville North Church
364 Broadway
Asheville, NC.
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links