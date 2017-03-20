Fit for Life.
Community in Asheville, NC - 3/20/17
You are invited to Fit for Life: A fast paced interactive seminar with a fresh look at healthy values. It is a four night series featuring talks on current health issues, healthy food demos, tasting, and scientific data to encourage a fit lifestyle.
Dates: April 10, 17, 24, and May 1.
Time: 7:00-8:30 pm.
Place: Asheville North Church
364 Broadway
Asheville, NC.
