Fantastic Opportunity for Sellers.

First Annual Antique, Vintage and Collectible show. Asheville Outlets. 800 Brevard Road. Sunday, May 7th. If you are a dealer or collector and want to sell quality antiques, collectibles, vintage or re-purposed items, this is your chance to select among the 100+ vendor spaces streaming through out the interior walkways of Asheville Outlets. This exciting new Venue is conveniently located 2 miles from I-40 off I-26. Asheville Outlets Sunday traffic flow is over 6,000 shoppers who will have the opportunity to view and purchase your wares. Thousands more shoppers are expected with AO's massive marketing campaign promoting the event. Adding to the excitement will be a appraisal fair, conducted during the show by PBS appraisers. Spaces still available! Inexpensive and sizable booths. For information, questions and reservation packet call or email.
