2017 Motorcycle, Truck & Car Show Classic.
Community in Hickory, NC - 7/3/17
Ladies and gentleman, start your engines! The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the annual Motorcycle, Truck & Car Show Classic at Southside Park on Saturday, July 22nd. Southside Park is located on US 321 Business, behind the National Guard Armory. The gates will open at 11 am and will close at 5 pm. General admission is $2, children 12 years and younger will be admitted free. Concessions will be available. A variety of special activities are planned for the event from noon to 3 pm. For more information, please contact Newton Recreation,