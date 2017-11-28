TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHILDREN.
Community in Newton, NC - 11/28/17
The Catawba County Marine Reserve is seeking donations of toys for local children to help make their holidays a little brighter this year with the 2017 Toys for Tots campaign. The city of Newton has two convenient drop off locations for the Toys for Toys project. Residents, churches, businesses and others who wish to donate may drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Newton Police Department, at 411 North Main Avenue or at the Newton Fire Department, at 119 South Brady Avenue, Newton. The toys will be distributed by the Catawba County United Way. Children are registered through the school systems and other agencies to participate. The deadline is December 22nd. For more information call, 828-465-7430 or