NEWTON WELCOMES FAT BAX CAFE.
Community in Lenoir, NC - 2/22/17
Newton welcomed Fat Bax Cafe to the city, February 21st, 2017. The new restaurant is located at 415 West A Street and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition to the a full breakfast menu, Fat Bax features salads, sandwiches, subs, seafood, Southern specialties like county style steak, barbecue and more. Fat Bax Cafe hours are 5am-9pm, Monday-Thursday, 5am-10pm Friday and Saturday, and 8am-2pm on Sunday. For daily specials, and delivery call, 828-469-6470.