NEWTON RECREATION DEPARTMENT TO OFFER ADULT TENNIS LESSONS.
Community in Hickory, NC - 4/27/17
The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will offer two sessions of adult tennis lessons at Westside/Jaycee Park beginning in May. The first session will begin May 15th, and run for four consecutive Mondays. The second session will begin May 16th, and run for four consecutive Tuesdays. All lessons are from 6pm-7:30 pm. Lessons are for players 18 years and older. Each session is open to the first 8 students who sign up. Cost is $30 per person. For more information call,