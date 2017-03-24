NEWTON EASTER EGG HUNT.
Community in Hickory, NC - 3/24/17
The Newton Parks and Recreation Department's annual Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 pm, on Sunday, April 9th at Southside Park. This year's event will be divided into three divisions: 3 years old and younger, ages 4-6, and ages 7-10. Prizes will be awarded in all three age divisions, to children who find the crazy eggs, the largest eggs, smallest eggs, the most unusual eggs, the golden eggs, various prize eggs, and the most eggs. The Easter Bunny will greet youngsters and give away prizes. The public is invited to attend this Special FREE event. For more information call,