NEWTON APPEARANCE COMMISSION HOLDS PATRIOTIC DECORATING CONTEST.
Community in Hickory, NC - 7/3/17
In honor of the 128th annual Soldiers Reunion, the Newton Appearance Commission is sponsoring the Paint the Town Red, White and Blue patriotic decorating contest. Residents and businesses within the city of Newton are invited to decorate their homes, yards or businesses with a patriotic theme for the chance to win cash prizes. Judging will take place from Friday, August 11th through Saturday, August 12th. The Appearance Commission hopes members of the community will show off their patriotic spirit during the upcoming Reunion Week activities and show our city's patriotic pride. For more information call,