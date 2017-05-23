MOVIES IN THE PARK SERIES RETURNS TO SOUTHSIDE PARK IN NEWTON.
Community in Lenoir, NC - 5/23/17
The Newton Recreation Department kicks off the annual Movies in the Park series on Friday, June 23rd with a free showing of "The Lego Batman Movie". The movie will begin as dusk at Southside Park, located at 1775 Southewest Blvd. Popcorn is free thanks to local businesses. Drinks and snacks concessions will be available for sale. Get in the spirit of the movie by dressing up as your favorite Lego Batman character. Bring your lawn chair and blankets and enjoy a free movie this summer. Additional movies to be featured will be announced soon. For more information call,