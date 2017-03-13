Mother of 3 loses everything in fire (Statesville).
Community in Statesville, NC - 3/13/17
Please say a prayer for Morgan and family, as they lost everything in a fire Tuesday night 3/7/17 and in need of everything and anything please. Also she is looking anything for rent 3 bedrooms and no more then $550 a month and in the Statesville area please. As a Mother she is mostly worried about the kids Brayden is 7 size 6 and small shirt 1 shoe, Bentley is 3 size 4T and 9 show, Bayleigh is 2 size 3T or 4T and 8 shoe, Morgan size 9/10 pants and large shirt 8 1/2 shoe, Dustin 32/32 pants and large shirt 9 1/2 shoe. All the help they can get will be greatly appreciated!! Contact Morgan Crawford or Lisa Crawford or donations can be taken to her grandmothers at 3853 Hickory Highway Statesville (2nd gravel driveway on the left, mobile home on the hill) any and all help is greatly appreciated again thank you so much!! Also accounts have been set up to go directly to Morgan, YouCaring: https://www.youcaring.com/morgancrawford-771881 and
Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/3rtx8-mother-of-3-lost-everything-in-fire.
Newpaper Posting: http://www.statesville.com/news/causes-determined-in-fires-at-house-first-baptist-church/article_e456c67e-0451-11e7-9548-af8dc406df2f.html
