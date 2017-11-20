CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST.
Community in Hickory, NC - 11/20/17
The Newton Appearance Commission is sponsoring a Christmas Decorating Contest this Holiday season. Residents and businesses within the city of Newton are invited to decorate their homes, yards, and businesses with a holiday or winter theme for the chance to win cash prizes. Entry into the contest is free, but entry applications are required and must be received no later than 5 pm, Tuesday December 12th. Entry applications and contest details are available at Newton City Hall, the Newton Recreation Department, the Catawba County Main Library and online at www.newtonnc.gov/christmascontest.pdf. Please join us and show off your Christmas Spirit and Civic Pride during this contest.