MARKETPLACE Community Announcements
CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST.

Community in Hickory, NC  -  11/20/17
The Newton Appearance Commission is sponsoring a Christmas Decorating Contest this Holiday season. Residents and businesses within the city of Newton are invited to decorate their homes, yards, and businesses with a holiday or winter theme for the chance to win cash prizes. Entry into the contest is free, but entry applications are required and must be received no later than 5 pm, Tuesday December 12th. Entry applications and contest details are available at Newton City Hall, the Newton Recreation Department, the Catawba County Main Library and online at www.newtonnc.gov/christmascontest.pdf. Please join us and show off your Christmas Spirit and Civic Pride during this contest.
