AARP DRIVER SAFETY PROGRAM TO BE HELD AT NEWTON RECREATION CENTER.
Community in Lenoir, NC - 8/25/17
The Newton Parks and Recreation Department, the Catawba County Council on Aging, and AARP are sponsoring the AARP Driver Safety Program at the Newton Recreation Center. The program will be held, Tuesday, September 19th, from 12:30-5pm, at the Newton Recreation Center. The course gives participants the skills to tune up driving skills, update knowledge of the rules of the road, and learn more about normal age-related physical changes. Participants my have a valid driver's license to enroll, and the fee is $15 for AARP members, and $20 for non members. For more information call the Catawba Council on Aging.