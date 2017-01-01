2017 Ford Transit Connect Van XL LWB w/Rear Symmetrical Doors
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 2nd Row Fixed Glass On Passenger's Side Only Pkg., Engine: 2.5l Duratec I4 Pkg., Fixed Rear Door Glass Pkg.. This Transit Connect Van also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, MP3, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Body Side Moldings, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 2.5l duratec i4, Front-Wheel Drive, 4-Way Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, Front Cupholder, Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Front Cloth Headliner, Cloth Door Trim Insert, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger manual 4-way adjustment (fore/aft, Full Floor Console with Storage, Delay Off Interior Lighting, Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver 1-Touch Down, Delayed Accessory Power, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Seats with Vinyl Back Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 1 Seatback Storage Pocket, Engine Immobilizer, 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS -inc: full-size spare, Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Clearcoat Paint, Gray Front Bumper, Gray Rear Bumper, Gray Bodyside Moldings, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Black Door Handles, Black Manual Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter and Manual Folding, Gray Grille, Sliding Rear Doors, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, 3.21 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 5, 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, 150 Amp Alternator, 1610# Maximum Payload, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank, 1 12V DC Power Outlet, 1 Seatback Storage Pocket, 4-Way Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, Analog Display, Cargo Space Lights, Cloth Door Trim Insert, Delay Off Interior Lighting, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Driver Foot Rest, Engine Immobilizer, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Front Cloth Headliner, Front Cupholder, Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering, Full Floor Console with Storage Full Overhead Console with Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet, Glove Box, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Outside Temp Gauge, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver 1-Touch Down, Seats with Vinyl Back Material, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger manual 4-way adjustment (fore/aft lever recline) with passenger fold-flat back, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps, Black Door Handles, Black Manual Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter and Manual Folding, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Gray Bodyside Moldings, Gray Front Bumper, Gray Grille, Gray Rear Bumper, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Sliding Rear Doors, Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS -inc: full-size spare, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Keyless, Mileage: 1 mi $25,335
800-532-4631