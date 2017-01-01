2017 Ford Super Duty F-250 4WD Crew Cab Box
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
LOADED WITH VALUE! This Super Duty F-250 comes equipped with: Tachometer, Digital Info Center, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Security System Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Torqshift-G 6-Spd Auto with Selectshift, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Full Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front And Rear Map Lights, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Air Filtration, Regular Box Style, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Clearcoat Paint, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Aluminum Panels, Front License Plate Bracket, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Cargo Lamp with High Mount Stop Light, 3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 10, 50-State Emissions System, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Firm Suspension, Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Leaf Rear Suspension with Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Air Filtration, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front And Rear Map Lights, Full Cloth Headliner, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Outside Temp Gauge, Systems Monitor, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Aluminum Panels, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Cargo Lamp with High Mount Stop Light, Clearcoat Paint, Front License Plate Bracket, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Regular Box Style, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! -, Mileage: 2 mi $72,840
