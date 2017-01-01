2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew Box
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
LOADED WITH VALUE! This F-150 comes equipped with: ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Security System Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Glove Box, Full Cloth Headliner, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Regular Box Style, Clearcoat Paint, Aluminum Panels, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Cargo Lamp with High Mount Stop Light, 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, 200 Amp Alternator, 23 Gal. Fuel Tank, Auto Locking Hubs, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Leaf Rear Suspension with Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Rear Child Safety Locks, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Analog Display, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Cupholder, Full Cloth Headliner, Glove Box, Outside Temp Gauge, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Rear Cupholder, Aluminum Panels, Cargo Lamp with High Mount Stop Light, Clearcoat Paint, Regular Box Style, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! -, Mileage: 1 mi $53,975
