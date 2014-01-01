2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2014 boasts an extremely low 20393 miles! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Four Wheel Drive, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tow Hooks, Flex Fuel Capability, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag. Mileage: 20,393 mi $30,992
