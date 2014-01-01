2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 5-1/2 Ft Box SVT Raptor
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner F-150 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This F-150 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Running Boards, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio. Mileage: 38,671 mi $58,992
