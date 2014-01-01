2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For Sale in Canton, NC
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this F-150 purchase. LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2014 has a low 27879 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! This F-150 comes equipped with: Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Security System Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, Four Wheel Drive, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tow Hooks, Engine Immobilizer, Flex Fuel Capability, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - PW, PL, Keyless, Mileage: 27,879 mi $34,992
800-532-4631