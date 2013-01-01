2013 Ford F250
For Sale in Marion, NC
6.7 Diesel XL 40,000 Mi
Tinted windows - Fender flares - S&B cold air intake - H&S tuner with full codes - custom exhaust - rear air bags - running boards - custom wheels - New 275x70x18 radial tires
Stock air filter and exhaust come with truck.
AM/FM Disc, pwr win-pwr doors
Sold camper, no longer need. $35,000
