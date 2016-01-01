2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Wrangler purchase. WARRANTY A Factory Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Wrangler comes equipped with: Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Voice Control Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Tow Hooks, Brake Assist, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rollover Protection Bars, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - Cruise, V-6 CONTACT
800-532-4631