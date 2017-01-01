2017 Ford Expedition 4x4
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Expedition comes equipped with: Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Roof Rack, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Lthr. Shifter, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3.5L EcoBoost V6, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Compass, Keypad, Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Illuminated Glove Box, Full Cloth Headliner, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Front And Rear Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, Dashboard Storage, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Delayed Accessory Power, Power Adjustable Pedals, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Clearcoat Paint, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Chrome Door Handles, Flip-Up Rear Window with Fixed Interval Wiper, Perimeter/Approach Lights, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 7, 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, 250 Amp Alternator, 1620# Maximum Payload, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 28 Gal. Fuel Tank, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Analog Display, Cargo Space Lights, Carpet Floor Trim, Compass, Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Front Cupholder, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Full Cloth Headliner, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts, Illuminated Glove Box, Keypad, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Outside Temp Gauge, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows, Rear Cupholder, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window, Systems Monitor, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Chrome Door Handles, Clearcoat Paint, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Rear Child Safety Locks, Side Impact Beams - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PL, Cruise, V-6, Keyless, 3rd Row $65,050
800-532-4631