2015 Ford Escape 4WD SE
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Escape and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Escape also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 32,522 mi $22,992
800-532-4631