2013 Ford Edge SEL FWD
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Edge purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Edge also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNCr Voice Activated, Voice Control. Mileage: 53,532 mi $22,992
800-532-4631