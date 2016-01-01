2016 Livin Lite Ford Truck Camper
Carolina Coach And Camper
For Sale in Claremont, NC
Fits 8-Ft. truck, 16-ft. 3-in., sleeps 4, awning, all aluminum structure, fiberglass laminated sidewalls, electric camper jacks, solid surface machiatto countertops, stainless steel sink with uptraded faucets, interior and exterior LED lighting, convection microwave, 2 person dinette, AM/FM/DVD/Bluethooth stereo with speakers, 22-in. LED flatscreen TV, enclosed/heated underbelly, LP furance, combo LP/electric water heater, 2-burner cooktop, Stk. #5230, Was $28138 $24,659
