2010 Thor Mandalay 43C

Carolina Coach And Camper
For Sale in Claremont, NC
44-Ft. 5-In., Grade 10 motor home, 425 horsepower, Freightliner XC, sleeps 6, 4 slideouts, (2) 40-in. LCD TVs, king size Sleep Number bed, MCD sun/privacy shades, remote generator start in bedroom, fiberglass shower with glass door, Ariston stackable washer & dryer, (3) 15k BTU roof a/cs & heat pumps, porcelain tile flooring, (3) burner high output cooktop, 30-in. OTR convection microwave oven, custom full coach weatherproof cover, (2) Ultraleather Euro Recliners, central vac system with attachments, Onan RV Quietdiesel 10kw generator, 800W Pure Sine Wave Inverter, Weather Pro 21-ft. power awning, keyless entry, 10k lb. hitch receiver, auto hydraulic leveling system, Mystera solid surface countertops, hydronic furnace & water heating system, hydraulic generator slideout tray, Stk.#b1146, Retail $193799, Mileage: 25,000 mi $172,632
828-459-9790
