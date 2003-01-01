2003 Other Motorcycle Indian Spirit Roadmaster
For Sale in Spartanburg, SC
Rare and Hard to Find! 2003 Indian Spirit Roadmaster Gilroy! The bike has 36K miles on it and is in beautiful condition. If you know about Indian motorcycles, you know what Gilroy means. If you don't, I'll tell you. In 1999 Indian Motorcycle Co. was close to closing down. They decided to move the factory to Gilroy, CA and try to make one last ditch effort to save the company. They built incredible motorcycles using S&S engines. I believe they only made around 1500 of these Spirit Roadmasters in 2003. They ended up going out of business anyway in Sept. 2003, but the last ditch effort bikes they produced in those four years are legendary. This is a highly sought after bike. Don't let this slip away because it may be many years, if ever, that you'll find another one of these. Give me a call or text if you would like to come and look at it. $6,000 OBO