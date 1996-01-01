1996 Harley Davidson 1200 upgraded performance
For Sale in Stony Point, NC
1996 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200
engine displacement (CC): 1200
1996 Sporty (upgraded and built )
This bike is flat out cool and fun riding harley. It started life as an 883XL. So being it says that on the title its insurance is dirt cheap...how ever its no basic 883XL.
-black & silver in color
-stock wheels proffessionally painted (black)
-upgraded duel fuel tank 5gal
-upgraded front forks
-upraded drag bars/grips
-883 conversion to 1200 cc
-514 Andrews cam
-screamin eagle bolt-ons (high performance screamin eagle ignition module - screamin eagle plug wires - screamin eagle air filter cover w/ K&N air filter)
-just this 2016 summer i put well over 1200-1500 in new parts...too many to list lol but ill liat a few
-new voltage regulator
-new coil pack
-new screamin eagle plug wires
-new harey plugs
-new ignition module
-new clutch cable
-new battery
-fresh (harley only products) oil change & fresh primary oil change)
Some head work and this guy will be a STAGE 1 Sporty. Its an awesome running harley.
Im looking to sale. However im open to all trades/cash boot. Looking for a well kept truck (prefer full size) or would trade for a cheaper jap bike w/cash boot. (Such as KZ750s KZ1000s CB750s). Also interested in any&all fire(prefer handguns) but will entertain all trades, just give me a shout. $4,000 Or trade for truck. All trades
