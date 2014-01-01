2014 Toyota Tundra

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This TOYOTA TUNDRA SR5 2WD is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Penrose! Nunca ha estado en un accidente, ni tenido ningún trabajo corporal hecha a él en absoluto. ¿Buscando fuerza? ¡No busque más! Este motor 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V tiene todo el poder que usted quiere en un vehículo. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste se va a mover rápido. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Penrose! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 104,262 mi $20,950

