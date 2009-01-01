Marketplace Vehicles

2009 Toyota Corolla

Reasonable Rides
For Sale in Greenville, SC
Very nice and reliable 2009 Toyota Corolla for sale. Only 147,000 miles! This car is a great family or spacious car and wonderful on gas. CarFax available. Up to date on mechanics and serviced. Ready to go today! Oh, and the interior is very well taken care of. Great, low mileage cars like this go fast so give me a call or text today, anytime!
We also FINANCE.
NO CREDIT CHECK.
Very low down payment!
Only around $255 a month!
Call or text me anytime 864 593 0052 $6,750
864-593-0052
