2001 Toyota Corolla
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This TOYOTA COROLLA LE is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Fairview! No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. El motor 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V da un buen rendimiento y un ahorro en el gas también. A menos que usted planee conducir éste directamente a un pozo de barro, no tendrá que preocuparse por ningún tipo de mantenimiento exterior por bastante tiempo. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Fairview! A/C, PW, PL, CD, Mileage: 176,257 mi $2,950
828-665-0899