2013 Toyota Camry Sedan I4 Automatic
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For Sale in Canton, NC
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Camry also includes Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, Cruise, CD CONTACT
800-532-4631