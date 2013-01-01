2013 Subaru Legacy Sedan H4 Automatic 2.5i
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Subaru purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Legacy also includes Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Carbon Fiber Trim, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, A/T, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Moonroof, Sunroof, Keyless, Heated Seats, Mileage: 75,456 mi $16,992
800-532-4631