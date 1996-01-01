1996 Pontiac Firebird

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this PONTIAC FIREBIRD Coupe home you will know you've made a solid investment. An odometer that reads 128,000 miles speaks for itself. This FIREBIRD Coupe has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. Our inspection of this vehicle confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Swannanoa. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Mileage: 128,000 mi $3,950

