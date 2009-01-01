Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4549952
VEHICLES cars versa
2009 Nissan Versa

Reasonable Rides
For Sale in Greenville, SC
Very nice and reliable 2009 Nissan Versa for sale. Only 148,000 miles! This car is a great family or spacious car and wonderful on gas. The interior is very well taken care of. CarFax is available. Up to date on mechanics and serviced. Ready to go today! Great, low mileage cars like this go fast so give me a call or text today, anytime!
We also FINANCE.
NO CREDIT CHECKS
Very low down payment!
Payments around $225 a month
Call or text me anytime 864 593 0052 $4,200
864-593-0052
