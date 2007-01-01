2007 Nissan Frontier

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This NISSAN FRONTIER SE CREW CAB LONG BED 4WD is great for kids and adults. Yes, the odometer does read only 102,188 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this FRONTIER SE CREW CAB LONG BED 4WD is one really great deal. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this NISSAN FRONTIER SE CREW CAB LONG BED 4WD is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner vehicle. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Swannanoa. Sí, el odómetro solamente lee 102,188 millas, y es garantizado que son correctas, lo que significa que esta Accord es una gran oferta. Nunca ha estado en un accidente, ni tenido ningún trabajo corporal hecha a él en absoluto. Si te gusta llevar tus vehículos por una áspera caminata fuera de la carretera, entonces este Honda Accord es perfecto para usted, ya que está preparado saliendo del lote para tener algunas grandes aventuras. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. Deje el informe CARFAX demostrar a usted que se trata de un solo propietario el vehículo. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Swannanoa. A/C, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 102,188 mi $13,950

