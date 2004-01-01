2004 Lincoln Town Car

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this LINCOLN TOWN CAR SIGNATURE home you will know you've made a solid investment. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 94,509 miles, you can feel confident that this TOWN CAR SIGNATURE is in prime condition. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted LINCOLN TOWN CAR SIGNATURE. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional vehicle. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. We are only minutes away from Cedar Mountain, stop by and visit us today. Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 94,509 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. Nunca ha estado en un accidente, ni tenido ningún trabajo corporal hecha a él en absoluto. Dicen que el dinero no puede comprar la felicidad, pero por un pequeño precio Estamos seguros de que usted puede sentirlo dentro de este Honda Accord lujosamente diseñado. Nada se salvó en equipar este el vehículo altamente funcional. Usted encontrará todas las características deseables en cuenta. Una inspección minuciosa ha demostrado este el vehículo estaa en óptimas condiciones sin necesidad de trabajos importantes de mecánica. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe CARFAX gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. Nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llámenos hoy mismo o visítenos para obtener detalles específicos. ¿Quiere una gran oferta? Esta el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul y no durará mucho tiempo. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Cedar Mountain, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 94,509 mi $5,950

