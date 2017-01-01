2017 Ford Mustang V6 Convertible
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: All-Weather Floor Mats Pkg., Engine: 3.7l Ti-Vct V6 Pkg., Reverse Sensing System Pkg., Spare Wheel & Tire Pkg., Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Pkg.. This Mustang also includes Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps. 3.7L Ti-VCT V6, Rear-Wheel Drive, 6-Way Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry, Bench Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat, Power Rear Windows, Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel, Front Cupholder, Compass, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents, Full Cloth Headliner, Aluminum Gear Shift Knob, Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage, Front Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Delayed Accessory Power, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Seats with Cloth Back Material, Front Center Armrest, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Tires: P235/55R17 BSW AS, Wheels with Locks, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Black Side Windows Trim, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter and Manual Folding, Black Grille, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, LED Brakelights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Power Convertible Top with Lining and Glass Rear Window, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PL, Cruise, CD, V-6, Keyless, Mileage: 2 mi $33,650
800-532-4631