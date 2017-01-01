2017 Ford Mustang GT Fastback
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Engine: 5.0l Ti-Vct V8 Pkg.. This Mustang also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Manual, 5.0L Ti-VCT V8, Rear-Wheel Drive, Fixed Rear Windows, Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel, Front Cupholder, Compass, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Full Cloth Headliner, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Front Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Front Center Armrest, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic Painted/Machined -inc: Aluminum, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Black Side Windows Trim, Body-Colored Door Handles, Black Grille, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, 50-State Emissions, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Block Heater, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Air Filtration, Analog Display, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Cargo Space Lights, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Compass, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver Foot Rest, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Fixed Rear Windows, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholder, Front Map Lights, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats, Full Cloth Headliner, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel, Outside Temp Gauge, Power 1st Row Windows with Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Black Grille, Black Side Windows Trim, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Clearcoat Paint, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, LED Brakelights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic Painted/Machined -inc: Aluminum, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Back-Up Camera, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, V-8, Keyless, Mileage: 2 mi $34,910
