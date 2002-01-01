2002 Dodge Ram 2500

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

One look at this DODGE RAM 2500 SLT LARAMIE and you will just know, this is your ride. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage RAM 2500 SLT LARAMIEs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This DODGE RAM 2500 SLT LARAMIE is equipped with a 5.9L V8 OHV 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Cedar Mountain! Este es uno de los más limpios, bajo millaje Accords que hemos tenido en mucho tiempo y que sin duda a este precio no va a durar. Sabemos la importancia de un motor de gran alcance para los trabajos más duros. Esta Honda Accord está equipado con un motor de 5.9L V8 OHV 16V para ayudarle a completar todos los trabajos duros. Tome el camino menos viajado con la formidable suspensión todo terreno de este el vehículo. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe CARFAX gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. Queremos que se sienta seguro en su compra, por lo que hemos incluido nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Cedar Mountain! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Mileage: 72,222 mi $13,950

