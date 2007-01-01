Promote Ad Instructions

This feature only for registered users. If you are a registered user of our website, login first.
If you are new user, click here to register.
You can get more visibility for your ad by promoting it onto Promotion window. You can promote your ad in following 2 ways.
POST AD (you must be registered) When you are posting your ad, you will get the "Promote ad" stage. There, you can select desired promotion package.
OWN ADS (you must be registered) In "Own ads" page, on the right side of every active ad, there is the “Promote ad” button. If you click on it, you will access "Promote ad" stage.
If you have any doubt, do not hesitate to contact us: iwanna.webteam@gmail.com |