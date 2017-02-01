FOR LEASE OR PURCHASE.
For Rent in Hickory, NC - 1/2/17
Two story brick store building, in the Longview area. Each floor has 2500 square feet. Upper level is a store front with back room for office, and storage. Downstairs includes two large storage rooms, break room, large office, separate entrance with waiting area. Building also features a "bank grade" night depository bow/vault for after hour payments. Most recently used as 2 businesses. Top floor is currently available to lease with or without lower level. The two spaces have separate electric, HVAC systems, and entrances. Each floor has separate restrooms, with shower, in lower office area. For more information, call Alan, CONTACT