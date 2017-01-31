Marketplace Vehicles

Hillside Commons Apartments in Hendersonville

Hillside Commons Apartments
For Rent in Greensboro, NC  -  1/31/17
has 2BR units available NOW and we are
accepting applications for the waiting list for 1BR units. Pet allowed. On-site mgmt. and maintenance.
Designed for the elderly (62 or older) or persons with disabilities regardless of age. Accessible units
designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Visit us at 189 Hillside Commons Dr. or call (828) 696-2774 for more information. $25 app fee, credit/crim ck reqd. Rental Assistance Available. Equal Housing Opportunity. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management, an equal opportunity provider and employer. CONTACT
336-544-2300
