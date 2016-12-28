Labrador/Hound Mix –
For Sale in Asheville, NC - 12/28/16
brown/black, Chopper I am about 6 years old, and I’m a sweet boy who ended up at AHS because my previous owner could no longer keep me. I’m a gentle giant, weighing 83 pounds, and I love to meet new people. I also love to go for walks and play with toys (as long as you give me durable ones!). I get along fine with other dogs here at the shelter. Adoption fees vary; if you’re interested in me, please contact Pam at adoptions@ashevillehumane.org. CONTACT