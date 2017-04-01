Quality Plus Mills River Manager(s)
Reliable Tank Line
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC - 1/4/17
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC - 1/4/17
Quality Plus is looking for a hardworking (2) person team to manage a dynamic live-in gas station and smoke shop facility located at 3753 Boylston Hwy, Mills River, NC 28742. Good managerial skills, steady work history, and excellent customer service skills are required. Great benefits including living quarters, 401K and profit sharing! To apply, please go online at www.QOCNC.com or call Mason Norman at 336-714-5142 with questions.
3367145160