Tikka T3 Stainless .308 Compact Tactical Rifle.
For Sale in Maggie Valley, NC - 1/24/17
Virtually brand new, never been in the woods, only fired 8 times at the local range, flawless, includes original box and all materials, accessories, free limbsaver recoil pad, not installed. 20" Stainless barrel, factory threaded. Picatinny rail mount, larger steel magazine, raised cheek peek, and more. Awesome rifle, I love it, but with my arthritis it's too heavy to carry all day in the mountains. Don't pay almost $1,200 for a new one, buy this one and save almost $300. $899