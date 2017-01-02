Marketplace Vehicles

Ad #4549269
Farm Land 11.2 acres

For Sale in Horse Shoe, NC  -  2/1/17
11.2 Acres farmland along the French Broad River it is fence and cross fenced. It has three shed barns one small pond over a hundred and fifty yards of river footage it is none restricted farmland it is in the hundred year floodplain non residential farmland i have used the property for livestock and growing crops. Recreational four wheeling, boating would be great! Possible owner financing with 50% down price is negotiable. Asking $100,000
