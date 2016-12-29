HICKORY ESTATE TAG SALE.
Conover, NC
Thursday, January 5th, 9am-2pm, entry numbers given out at 8am. And Friday, January 6th, 9am-2pm, with discounts. 1809 5th Avenue NW, Hickory, off Hwy. 321. Turn at Jack in the Box Restaurant, and follow signs. We will be selling a complete estate. Furniture, kitchen ware, tools, and more. 1929 Willys Knight Sedan, in original condition, stored in garage for 30 years, 1998 Ford Ranger truck. Sale conducted by Pamela's.
828-465-6300 / 828-234-4814